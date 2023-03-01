Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hoda Kotb’s absence from the Today show has finally been explained by her co-host.

Kotb hasn’t made a live appearance on the series since 17 February. She was last seen on the series on 20 February in a pre-recorded segment.

Her absence has caused confusion, with many viewers asking where the anchor is in concerned social media messages.

Today star Craig Melvin addressed the queries while discussing another of his co-hosts, Savanna Guthrie, who was sent home on Tuesday (28 February) after falling ill on air.

“She is at home after a positive Covid test yesterday,” Melvin told viewers, adding; “We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”

Melvin then steered his statement towards Kotb, telling the audience: “As for Hoda – we know a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She has got a family health matter that she has been dealing with.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.”

Later, Kotb\s co-host Jena Bush Hager said: “Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK.

“She just has a family health matter she is dealing with.”

‘Today’ show host Hoda Kotb (Getty Images)

Many viewers had previously questioned why the NBC show was failing to address Kotb’s absence. This confusion came after Kotb posted cryptic messages on her Instagram account, one of which read: “Choose hope.”

Another read: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

The Independent has contacted NBC and a representative for Kotb for comment.