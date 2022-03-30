Holby City fans left ‘sobbing’ by emotional finale as series comes to an end after 23 years
‘I’m honestly in bits,’ wrote one viewer
Fans of the long-running BBC medical drama Holby City have shared their emotional reaction to the series’ conclusion.
Last night (29 March), Holby City broadcast its final episode, having aired on the BBC for 23 years.
Spoilers follow for the finale of Holby City.
The episode saw the passing away of Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel), who provides the show with a final voiceover from beyond the grave – a heartfelt tribute to the NHS.
Over the credits, a mournful, slowed-down version of the show’s theme tune was heard, while images of the cast and characters from across the years showed on screen.
“I am a horrific sobbing mess,” wrote one viewer. “Holby City has been a comfort show for me my whole childhood, watching it weekly is a tradition i will always treasure. thank you.”
“Nothing to see here folks, I’m totally not absolutely sobbing at the final ever episode of Holby City,” joked another.
“Can i just say the final montage of Holby City & its old school character appearances was heart warming,” wrote someone else.
“Absolutely gutted our holby queen jac naylor had to die. im honestly in bits. what a last episode that was! i’ll miss the show with all my heart!”
The episode can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies