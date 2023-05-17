Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby share awkward goodbye kiss on This Morning

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shared an awkward kiss on This Morning amid reports of “tension” between the pair.

Last week, reports emerged claiming that the presenters have a strained relationship behind the scenes and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

In a rare statement, Schofield acknowleged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy”, but said that he and Willoughby were still “the best of friends”.

Early in Wednesday’s (17 May) episode of This Morning, Willoughby had explained that she would be departing the show 30 minutes early, as she was introducing the winners of the Prince’s Trust Awards to King Charles III.

“So, you’re off midday-ish and I’m holding the fort?” Schofield asked his co-host, with Willoughby replying: “Yes you are.”

“It’s fine,” Schofield added.

When Willoughby did head off at midday, she told her fellow presenter: “Be good.

“I’ll do my best to hold the fort,” Schofield said, with the pair sharing an awkward kiss on both cheeks. “Don’t forget, it’s Your Majesty!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Schofield made an accidental reference to the “queuegate” scandal – in which the pair were accused of “jumping the queue” to see the Queen lying in state – while talking about the royal family.

Willoughby left Schofield to ‘hold the fort’ on ‘This Morning' (ITV)

While the pair denied doing such a thing, the event was just one of the scandals they have faced in recent years. You can find the full timeline of their alleged fallout here.

Since returning to This Morning following reports of their alleged feud, Willoughby and Schofield have put on a united front.

In his statement, Schofield said: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Their fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly has also spoken about the rumoured tension between the pair, saying that she thinks it is “unlikely” either will leave This Morning over the reports.