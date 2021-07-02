Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has shared a video from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 28-year-old said she had developed a headache before bed and woken up with symptoms so severe that she felt it was necessary to call an ambulance.

Davis, who played Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, told her followers she felt like she had been “run over”.

In one video posted on her Instagram story, she is seen lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask and intravenous drip.

She said: “Last night I got a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses – I woke up so ill and I had to call an ambulance basically. I’ve tested positive for Covid. I feel like I’ve been run over. The worst part is that my skin – my front and back and my skin – I can’t touch my skin and it’s killing me.

“I’m in so much pain. Oh my God, this is horrible. It happens so quick. I basically woke up and I couldn’t move.”

Davis continued: “Obviously I’ve never had sore skin before so I thought this isn’t a chest infection or what I would normally suffer with my chest. I feel rotten. I’m going to go back to sleep now, I’m literally in and out of sleep.”

The actor said medical staff had given her fluids and painkillers.

Davis shares a four-year-old son named Caben Albi with reality television personality Jeremy McConnell.

It is not known which variant of coronavirus Davis has contracted. Cases of the Delta variant in the UK have risen almost four-fold in less than a month, new data shows.

On Friday (2 July), Public Health England reported a total of 161,981 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been identified in the UK – up by 50,824, or 46 per cent, on the previous week.

Additional reporting by Press Association.