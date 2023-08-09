Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hollywood screenwriters march in Los Angeles as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike hits the 100-day mark.

The Hollywood writers' strike reached 100 days on Wednesday, 9 August, as contract talks stalled and people on the picket lines continued to protest.

The milestone comes as the American film and television industries remain at a standstill as simultaneous strikes by actors and screenwriters halt productions.

The WGA which represents 11,500 screenwriters went on strike over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The strike began on 2 May 2023 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and studios reached an impasse over pay and working conditions.

Protesters have argued that studios have disregarded their demands.

The WGA and AMPTP held their first meeting in three months on 4 August, however talks left both sides with little optimism.