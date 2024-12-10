Home Alone cast members reunite for the first time in more than 30 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The actors who played the children in the Christmas classic Home Alone have reunited for the first time in 30 years, albeit without Macaulay Culkin.

Whenever Christmas rolls around you can be sure that Home Alone, and the sequel, is pretty near the top of everyone’s go-to-comfort movie for the festive period, even if you do need to skip Donald Trump’s cameo.

Although there are six official Home Alone films and several attempts at a reboot, it’s fair to say that the magic of the first two films has never quite been recaptured. Much of what made those films so endearing was the ensemble cast, which created a loving and frantic family dynamic that many fans would have related to.

Now after 30 years apart, a small contingency of the cast has reunited. Kristin Minter, Michael C Maronna, Devin Ratray, Angela Goethals, and Jedidiah Cohen, who all played siblings or cousins of Kevin McCallister, appeared together for a special meet and greet with fans at Pandora’s Box Toys & Collectibles in Lafayette, New Jersey.

In the film, the actors played Kevin’s sister Linnie (Goethals), older brother Buzz (Ratray), brother Jeff (Maronna), and cousins Heather (Minter) and Rod (Cohen).

The store’s Instagram account documented the event, writing: “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!!! Today’s event was so much fun! Thank you to Devin Ratray @devinratray , Kristin Minter @kristin_minter , Michael C Maronna, Angela Goethals @g0ethals , Jed Cohen and everyone who came out to meet them and celebrate their Home Alone Fandom with all of us today here at @pandorasboxtoysandcollectibles. This was the first time they had all been together in over 30 years!”

However, this isn’t the first time that Home Alone cast members have reunited.

Macaulay Culkin reunites with Home Alone 'mother' at Walk of Fame ceremony ( Getty )

In December 2023, Macaulay Culkin was moved to tears during an emotional reunion with his mother from the film, Catherine O’Hara, at a ceremony to unveil his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a heartfelt speech, O’Hara reflected on watching Culkin become an international star at the age of 10. “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation,” she said. “The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”