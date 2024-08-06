Support truly

House of the Dragon viewers have been left baffled by the show’s decision to spoil the forthcoming death of a main character.

The HBO show’s second season drew to a close on Sunday (4 August) with a finale that left the majority of fans feeling underwhelmed, especially due to the lengthy wait for season three.

While season two’s final episode, titled “The Queen That Never Was”, was branded disappointing due to its anti-climactic nature, others expressed confusion over the inclusion of a scene featuring Helaena (Phia Saban) that appears to ruin a big surprise to come for those who are yet to read the show’s source material, Fire & Blood.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In episode eight, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) attempts to recruit his sister Helaena to fight in a forthcoming war against Rhaenyra (Emma D’arcy) but she flat-out refuses, telling him he will die.

“Aegon will be king again,” she says, adding: “He is yet to see victory. He sits on a wooden throne and you – you’ll be dead. You were swallowed up in a God’s Eye and you are never seen again.”

When Aemond accuses Helaena of treason, saying he could have her killed for her comments, she replies: “It wouldn’t change anything.”

While Helaena’s prophecies so far have erred more on the cryptic side, her emphatic response appears to reveal she knows what she sees to be true – and it constitutes as something of a spoiler for those wondering how Aemond’s story will conclude.

“Imagine avoiding reading up on Aemond for years so that you don’t see spoilers, only to have Helaena come and spoil how he dies,” one fan wrote, with another chiming in: “I love how suddenly Helaena has no problems understanding her dreams and that Aemond knows his death at least one season in advance.”

Interestingly, Helaena shows up in Daemon’s dream, which cements his importance in the war to come. Many believe her appearance in the scene is confirmation that Daemon will play a part in Aemond’s death.

open image in gallery Helaena reveals death prophecy in ‘House of the Dragon’ ( HBO )

Book readers are now predicting when this possible showdown will occur, with many thinking it might take place in the season three finale.

Others suggest Aemond’s death will be shown midway through season four, which has been confirmed to be the final season.

Ryan Condal also shared an update about the drama’s third season, revealing that it’s currently being written and will go into production in “earlyish 2025”.