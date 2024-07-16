House of the Dragon fans react as incest scene ‘crosses every limit’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

House of the Dragon fans have reacted on social media after the latest episode featured an incestuous fantasy sequence that some viewers felt “crossed every limit.”

The Game of Thrones prequel series was developed for television by showrunner Ryan Condal, based on the work of author George RR Martin.

While incestuous relationships are nothing new for the series, or its predecessor, some fans felt the fifth episode of season two, titled “Regent,” went beyond the pale.

Warning: Spoilers follow for ‘House of the Dragon’ season two, episode five

The sequence in question starred former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, who portrays Daemon Targaryen in the series. Daemon has spent several episodes holed up in Harrenhal castle experiencing a series of hallucinations. It was initially unclear whether they’ve been brought on by the notoriously spooky Harrenhal itself, or whether they are the work of potential witch Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin).

Previous hallucinations have focused on his wife, and niece, Rhaenyra. As an adult, Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy, but in Daemon’s fantasy sequences, she has been played by Milly Alcock, who portrayed the younger Rhaenyra in season one.

open image in gallery Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon' ( HBO )

In the latest episode, Daemon is involved in a graphic sex scene with a silver-haired woman who hasn’t previously appeared on screen.

The woman tells Daemon: “You were always the strong one. The finest swordsman. The fiercest dragon rider. Your brother had love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution.”

This is a reference to Daemon’s brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine), whose death in season one created the fight over succession that is playing out in season two.

The unidentified woman then goes on to assure Daemon that he was “made to wear” the crown, despite never becoming king himself. She finishes her speech by calling him her “favorite son.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The reveal that the woman in Daemon’s fantasy is his mother, Alyssa Targaryen (Emeline Lambert) proved too much for some viewers.

On X/Twitter, one wrote: “House of the dragon incest level has crossed every limit today.”

A second opined: “The incest on house of the dragon is getting outta hand.”

While another added: “First was baelon’s bastard now it’s daemon f***ed his own mother TAKE THIS S*** AWAY FROM MY SCREEN.”

Even some non-viewers were turned off by news of the revelation, with one writing: “I’m glad I don’t watch this show.”

Some found the funny side, however, with one joking that the fantasy was an example of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud’s Oedipus Complex. “Sigmund Freud watching Daemon in this week’s House of the Dragon,” they wrote, alongside an image of Oprah Winfrey gazing on approvingly.

While fans of the show enjoyed watching Prince Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) ascent to the throne after his traitorous behavior in last week’s installment, the same could not be said for the Daemon’s continued trials in Harrenhal.

One complained: “I’m tired of Daemon and them nightmares!” while another added: “I am broadly enjoying House of the Dragon, but the monotonous Daemon scenes with their sinfully slow pacing are becoming very tiresome now. It’s like they didn’t really know what to do with him this season.”

The series continues on HBO in the US on Sundays and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK on Mondays.