House of the Dragon fans are only just realising what a recent union on the show means for the Targaryen family tree.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode seven*

In the seventh episode of the blockbuster HBO series, Prince Daemon marries his own niece, Princess Rhaenyra.

The incestuous romance had been building for some time. Before a 10-year time jump occurred in the show’s sixth epsode, Daemon took a young Rhaenyra to a brothel in King’s Land where the two got intimate.

The two were finally able to wed in episode seven after Rhaenyra’s former husband, Laenor Velaryon, faked his own death.

However, fans of the show have now realised that the marriage means Daemon is technically his own nephew-in-law. He remains Rhaenyra’s uncle, meaning that any husband of hers would be his nephew-in-law. This is now him.

“Thinking about how Daemon is technically his own nephew, and his brother’s son-in-law, and his children’s father and great uncle,” one fan pointed out on Twitter.

House of the Dragon tweet (Twitter)

While it may seem like an unusual move, Targaryens held themselves above the laws of men and therefore practised incestuous marriage and polygamy.

You can read all about the Targaryen family tree, from Rhaenyra to Daenerys, here.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episodes are then repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after their initial airing.