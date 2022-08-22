Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon featured a nod to a huge Daenerys twist.

While episode one of the prequel featured several references to the HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, there was one line of dialogue in particular that may have escaped the more casual viewer.

The line in question arrived in a scene between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the pregnant Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), who have a conversation as the latter bathes.

She tells her husband: “After this miserable pregnancy, I wouldn’t be surprised if I hatch an actual dragon.”

This seemed to be a reference to the season one moment in Game of Thrones, that saw Dany gave birth to her child with Khal Drogo. After, she was told that the baby, who died, had dragon-like scales and small wings.

Daenerys also earned her moniker “the Mother of Dragons” after the season one finale, in which she emerges from a fire, surrounded by her baby dragons.

This scene would have taken place approximately 188 years after the line was spoken in House of the Dragon – the beginning of the episode briefs the viewer that what they’re about to watch is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys – and, when Game of Thrones ends, she is around the age of 16.

