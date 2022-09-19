Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Feeling really sick’: Fans react to House of the Dragons’s most gruesome scene yet

This article contains spoilers for episode five

Tom Murray,Ellie Harrison
Monday 19 September 2022 07:42
Comments
House Of The Dragon episode 5 trailer

House of the Dragon showed once again that it would not shy away from wanton violence in its fifth episode, which was released in the early hours of Monday 19 September.

The scene was enough to shock fans, who noted how “graphic” it was.

Warning – spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’, episode five

The most recent episode culminates in the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

Little do their families know that the pair have struck up a secret agreement to go through with the marriage for political purposes, but to pursue their own separate romantic interests, as it is also revealed that Laenor is gay.

Recommended

At the festivities, Laenor’s lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), discovers that Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is Rhaenyra’s love interest, and suggests that they both keep things quiet for their own good.

What he doesn’t know is that Rhaenyra has just recently spurned Cole’s advances to marry her. The knight, upset with being told by Lonmouth to “guard” Rhaenyra’s “secrets”, later flies into a rage, beating Lonmouth to a pulp with his bare hands.

When the knight is finally removed, viewers are shown a haunting image of Lonmouth’s face, which has been caved in by Cole’s fists.

Solly McLeod, Fabien Frankel in ‘House of the Dragon’

(HBO)

One fan called the scene “shocking”, while another wrote on Twitter: “Joffrey did not deserve to die just because Criston Cole didn’t understand the love between Joffrey and Leanor. Poor Joffrey mistook to assume Cole loved Rhaenyra the same way he loves Laenor. F*** Criston Cole.”

A third posted: “Joffrey I am so sorry my sweetest baby child no one has ever deserved anything less than that.”

A fourth said: “Deeply profoundly feeling really sick by this week’s episode of House of the Dragon. I do wish I had had a trigger warning for the graphic scene in it and the context of it.”

Another shared: “Well *THAT* scene in House of the Dragon was graphic.”

Recommended

Read The Independent’s recap of episode five here.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episodes are then repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after their initial airing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in