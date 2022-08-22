Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon has finally arrived.

HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series centres on House Targaryen at the height of its power and stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I and Matt Smith as his bitter brother, Prince Daemon.

In the books, penned by fantasy author George RR Martin, Daemon is referred to as “dashing, daring, and dangerous” with a hot temper.

Fortunately for Smith, House of the Dragon viewers appear to think the actor fits this description perfectly, with many praising his turn as the ruthless warrior prince.

“Matt Smith was born to play a Targaryen,” one fan wrote.

“So odd to see Matt Smith in this kind of role but he is killing it,” wrote another of the former Doctor Who star.

Meanwhile, Matt Donnelly, senior film writer at Variety, wrote: “Matt Smith is masc, musc and catty as a drag queen. God bless him.”

During a recent interview with Considine for “The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon”, Smith said he sought to “subvert” the idea that Daemon was simply a “bad guy, good warrior”.

“I wanted to make it slightly more delicate, fragile. I think he’s quite a fragile creature,” Smith said.

In the story, Considine’s Viserys chooses his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) to succeed him, over Daemon – the rightful heir to the throne.

House of the Dragon returns to the US on HBO Max on 28 August and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 29 August in the UK.