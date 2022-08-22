Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.

HBO’s new spin-off series began on Sunday (21 August), welcoming viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

While episode one featured many nods to the the eventual fate of House Targaryen, it also harked back to a time long before even this series begins – a time whe Aegon the Conqueror was ruler of the Seven kingdoms.

One key scene, which was requested by Martin himself, sees King Viserys (Paddy Considine) tell his daughter and heir Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) about a vision that prompted Aegon to conquer Westeros. He tells Rhaenyra that Aegon foresaw “the end of the world of men”, which will begin “a terrible winter, gusting out of the distant north”.

“Aegon saw absolute darkness riding on those winds, and whatever dwells within will destroy the world of the living,” he says. “When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all of Westeros must stand against it. And if the world of men is to survive, then a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A king or queen, strong enough to unite the realm against the cold and the dark.

“Aegon called his dream ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’ This secret, it’s been passed from king to heir since Aegon’s time. And now you must promise to keep it. And to carry it.”

What makes this scene particularly exciting is that we know, thanks to Game of Thrones, that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will one day (unsuccessfully) attempt to claim her place on the Iron Throne. We also know about the arrival of the Long Night and the battle against the White Walkers. Fans will also remember that a Targaryen by the name of Aegon – more commonly known as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) – is instrumental in saving Westeros.

Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) learns about Aegon’s dream (HBO)

Viserys’ speech also provides some context behind the name A Song of Ice and Fire, which many believed to have merely been a reference to Jon’s true heritage.

Speaking about this scene, co-showrunner Ryan J. Condal told Polygon: “Martin told us very early on in the room – just as he does, just casually mentioned the fact that Aegon the Conqueror was a dreamer who saw a vision of the White Walkers coming across the wall and sweeping over the land with cold and darkness.

“So with his permission, of course, we infused that into the story because it was such a great way to create resonance with the original show.”

Viewers of the episode are also appreciating the “subtle homage” to Daenerys in the first House of the Dragon episode, while Thrones fans will no doubt appreciate the many Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the episode.

Find The Independent’s full review of episode one here.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.