House of the Dragon actors react to casting shake-ups

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey have all posted to social media about the casting shake-up on their blockbuster HBO series.

The first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off hit its midway point with Sunday evening’s (18 September) episode, which included a raft of new beginnings and unexpected ends for key characters.

It also marks the last episode to feature Milly Alcock, 22, as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey, 19, as the young Queen Alicent. Due to a 10-year time jump in the series’ timeline, both will be replaced by older actors when the show airs next.

Considine, who plays King Viserys on the series, posted to Instagram in appreciation of his young co-stars, who each shared several key scenes with the veteran actor. “It was an absolute pleasure working with the pair of you. Go forth!”

Carey, who will be replaced by Olivia Cooke, also posted about the end of her time on the show. Alongside a set photo of Alicent and her father, played by Rhys Ifans, Carey wrote, “The last hurrah for us youngerz”.

Thoroughbreds star Cooke, 28, was among the hundreds to supportively comment on the post: “Big old shoes to fill pls just do it all you’ve been so great.”

Paddy Considine posts about ‘House of the Dragon’ time jump (Paddy Considine (Instagram))

Alcock also posted a series of photos from her time on the House of the Dragon set with the caption, “I love u all I love u I love this!” Her role will be assumed by Emma D’Arcy, 30.

Fabien Frankel, the actor who plays Rhaneyra’s confidante Ser Criston Cole on the series, replied affectionately: “You’ll be missed kiddo.”