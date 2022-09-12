Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon star says he ‘literally forgot how to act’ in his first scene

‘I remember going, ‘This is it, I’ve totally f***ed it’,’ Fabien Frankel recalled

Tom Murray
Monday 12 September 2022 23:20
Comments
Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon

Fabien Frankel was a bit anxious ahead of his first scene in Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

The actor, a relative newcomer despite a recurring part in BBC One’s The Serpent, plays Ser Criston Cole in the new HBO fantasy drama – a knight charged with protecting princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

On The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, released Monday (12 September), Frankel recalled being “bitterly nervous” on the first day of filming.

Frankel said he was looking around at the rest of the cast, which includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, and thinking “they’ve made a mistake, it’s not possible that I’m here”.

The actor said they were filming a “big group scene” and the directors were going from one close-up to another on the stars who were “knocking them out of the park”.

Recommended

“The camera finally got around to me,” Frankel recalled, “and I swear to God I literally forgot how to act. I couldn’t do it! I didn’t know what to do.”

Milly Alcock and Fabien Frankel in House of the Dragon

(Ollie Upton/HBO)

Frankel said that all he had to do was roll his eyes for the scene but nerves rendered him totally incapable.

“I remember going, ‘This is it, I’ve totally f***ed it’,” he said.

Frankel said he hoped that no one would notice that he was botching his scene, however, he then saw showrunner Miguel Sapochnik marching through “250 background artists” to ask him, “Fabien, what’s up? What’s going on with your face?”

“It was just the worst f***ing experience of my life,” the actor concluded, laughing.

Previously on the podcast, Smith said that he sought to make his character, the show’s resident bad boy Prince Daemon Targaryen, more “delicate”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“I wanted to make it slightly more delicate, fragile. I think he’s quite a fragile creature,” Smith said.

You can read about the biggest talking points from the latest episode here.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episodes are then repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after their initial airing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in