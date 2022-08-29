Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.

Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.

Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride.

While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider marrying Laena, the 12-year-old daughter of Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), who also happens to be his niece.

One awkward moment shows the pair walking together while discussing their potential marriage, with the 12-year-old telling Viserys: “I would give you many children.”

The scene left viewers feeling “grossed out”.

“Not only are the pimping out a child, they are pimping her child to her uncle,” one viewer wrote, with another writing: “I’m watching #HouseoftheDragon and they’re talking child brides… related child brides. Gross.”

Another viewer stated: “Not them wanting this man to marry this damn child. like what!!!! She’s a childddddd!!!!!!

Ultimately, Viserys chooses Emma, which is set to cause tension with his daughter, who is left furious after the king announces his decision.

Find The Independent’s review of episode two here.

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.