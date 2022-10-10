Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon’s latest episode sees the younger generation of Targaryens replaced by new actors.

*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below*

The episode, which aired on Sunday (9 October), travels six years into the future with child characters recast as teenagers and young adults.

The new instalment sees Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) sons Jacaerys and Lucerys, Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) children Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond, and Daemon’s daughters Baela and Rhaena being recast.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon’s eldest child Jacaerys Velaryon is now portrayed by Harry Collett, taking over from young actor Leo Hart.

The couple’s second-born son and the heir to Driftmark, Lucerys is now played by Elliot Grihault.

Taking over from Ty Tennant, adult Aegon Targaryen is played by Tom Glynn-Carney.

His brother Prince Aemond Targaryen, who lost his eye in the last episode, is now played by Ewan Mitchell, who replaces Leo Ashton.

House of the Dragon episode 8’s Helaena Targaryen is now married to her brother-husband Prince Aegon Targaryen, and is portrayed by actor Phia Saban.

Furthermore, the eldest daughter of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon is portrayed as a teenager by Bethany Antonia.

Episode eight ended with a grand reunion of the entire Targaryen family as the show bid farewell to one of the main characters, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

You can read the biggest talking points from House of the Dragon episode eight here.

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.