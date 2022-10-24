Jump to content

House of the Dragon finale: Otto’s note to Rhaenyra, explained – and where viewers have seen it before

Spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season finale below!

Annabel Nugent
Monday 24 October 2022 05:47
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 10 trailer

House of the Dragon has come to an explosive end.

The Game of Thrones spin-off series aired the 10th and final instalment of its first season on Sunday (23 October) in the US and Monday (24 October) in the UK.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10 below – you have been warned!

After King Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her father, the Hand (Rhys Ifans), conspire to keep the king’s death a secret in order to buy them time to prepare Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to usurp the throne from Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

After Rhaneyra learns from Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) that Aegon has been crowned King, Otto arrives at Dragonstone with the request that Rhaenyra bend the knee to Aegon.

While Daemon (Matt Smith) is eager to wage war against Otto and his convoy immediately, Rhaenyra is more hesitant and appears to be swayed in her decision to consider Otto’s terms by a note that he produces from Alicent.

While the note is only shown on the screen for seconds, its importance cannot be understated as it seems this gesture from Alicent does much in persuading Rhaenyra to stop Daemon from killing Otto.

The note is, in fact, a page ripped from one of the books that Rhaenyra and Alicent read together as young girls.

In a scene from an earlier episode, Rhaenyra (then played by Milly Alcock) tears a page from a book she was studying and presents it to Alicent (then played by Emily Carey) at Godswood.

Elsewhere during the season finale, the series cleared up the confusing final scenes from episode nine that agonised viewers.

Fans also reported feeling traumatised over the “harrowing” miscarriage scene.

