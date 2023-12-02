Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon fans are already “dreading” a season two scene following the debut of a new trailer.

The first footage from the forthcoming HBO season was released online on Saturday (2 December), hinting at dramatic events to come.

Season one of the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off concluded in October 2022, and new episodes are set to arrive summer 2024.

The series is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, and it explores the history of House Targaryen.

What those who haven’t read the book won’t know, though, is that season two will feature a scene that rivals that of the infamous red Wedding episode of Game of thrones.

The Red Wedding episode, which is titled “The Rains of Castamere”, occurs in the show’s third season, and sees several main characters brutally killed off. It seems House of the Dragon is about to have a similar culling in season two, with one shot from the trailer hinting at the gory event.

Journalist and author Joanne Robinson shared a screenshot of the moment on Twitter, with one person replying: “I don’t know if I can stomach that episode.”

Another added: “I am dreading that scene so hard,” with one person saying the event is so shocking they will “definitely not be watching this scene”. However, they added: “But I WILL be watching my (non-book-reading) husband’s reaction through my fingers.”

The Independent will not be spoiling the event for non-book readers here, but the image hinting at the moment, featuring a character named Ratcatcher (also know as Cheese), can be seen below.

‘House of the Dragon’ season two trailer (HBO)

House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

Find the trailer below.

New cast members include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

They join the previously announced new season two cast members Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.