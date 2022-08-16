Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon hopes to show sex and violence in a ‘non-gratuitous’ way compared to Game of Thrones

Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon, has addressed criticisms of sex scenes in original series

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:10
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

House of the Dragon will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones, actor Steve Toussaint has said.

The forthcoming fantasy drama series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place roughly 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones.

A criticism made of the original series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, was that its scenes of nudity, sex and graphic violence added little to the value of the show, with some calling them “superfluous”.

Ahead of House of the Dragon’s debut, Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon in the series, has spoken out about getting the balance of graphic scenes right compared to Game of Thrones.

“You’re walking this line between being authentic and being gratuitous and that certainly was the criticism,” he told the Radio Times.

Recommended

However, according to Toussaint, this new series still contains sex and violence as a reflection of the environment, but makes a conscious effort to use these elements wisely.

He explained: “There is some sex in it. There is going to be violence because it is a violent world. But we’ve tried not to be gratuitous.”

Producers have also been clear that sexual violence will not be a feature of House of the Dragon, after some characters experienced it in Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon comes to Sky Atlantic and Now on 22 August.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in