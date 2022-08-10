Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

‘It’s a big enough task as it is without having to deal with that stuff,’ Steve Toussaint said

Tom Murray
Wednesday 10 August 2022 14:54
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a “fan of colour” he was “delighted” to see Toussaint in the show as often in fantasy worlds, “we’re not there”. He said: “No one imagined us there!”

Toussaint responded: “I’m very glad between the discussions between Ryan [J. Condal, producer], Miguel [Sapochnik, producer] and Mr Martin, they decided to put some colour in.”

He then touched on some of the criticism Game of Thrones faced for its lack of diversity, saying he had friends who starred in the show but were typecast in roles like “pirates and robbers and slaves”.

“So for them to then decide that, well, the richest man to be a man of colour, I thought that was a very brave thing,” he said.

Recommended

Toussaint went on to discuss some of the negative reactions that followed his casting as well as the wider news that the show would be diverging from how the character was physically described in the books.

“There were some people who were not quite so keen on people who look like me playing this part, which was a little bit annoying because it’s a big enough task as it is without having to deal with that stuff,” he said.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA “The Sea Snake”

(HBO)

He added: “Listen, I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it so I kind of thought, well, haters gonna hate. I’m just gonna get on and do my thing.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Toussaint has previously starred in shows including BBC’s It’s a Sin and Doctor Who.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last month, series co-creator Ryan Condal revealed: “The world is very different now than it was 10 years ago when [Game of Thrones] all started. It’s different than 20 years ago when Peter Jackson made The Lord of the Rings. These types of stories need to be more inclusive than they traditionally have been.

“It was very important for [co-creator Miguel Sapochnik] and I to create a show that was not another bunch of white people on the screen, just to put it very bluntly.”

House of the Dragon debuts on 21 August 2022. In the UK, the series will air on Sky Atlantic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in