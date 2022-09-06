House of the Dragon fans spot amusing CGI blunder in episode three

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon viewers have spotted an error in the third episode of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off.

The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans shortly after the episode’s Sunday night (4 September) debut, who shared their finding on social media.

Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode three – you have been warned!

Before the episode began, viewers were already aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had suffered a severe flesh-eating infection.

At the start of episode three (set two years after the previous episode), the infection had worsened to the point where the king had lost two fingers.

In one scene from episode three, Considine’s character can be briefly seen wearing a green glove over the two fingers which are supposed to be missing.

The glove would have been used by the production team to simplify the process of removing two of his fingers with CGI.

“Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers,” wrote Twitter user Sarah Capps, alongside a screenshot of the moment.

“The CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details,” joked one commenter.

“I thought I was going crazy, thank you,” wrote another.

Read The Independent’s recap of the latest episode here.

In other House of the Dragon news, fans have celebrated the fact that episode three “fixed” what George RR Martin had branded his “least favourite” Game of Thrones scene.

House of the Dragon continues every week on HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK.