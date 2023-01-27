Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers can watch the first episode of The Last of Us for free on Sky TV’s YouTube.

The hit HBO series is among the most-anticipated titles of this year. The Last of Us is a TV adaptation of the 2013 video game.

The first episode debuted on 15 January, with episodes being released weekly. There are nine episodes in season one.

Episodes are being released on HBO Max in the US, and on Sky in the UK. Those who do not have access to those platforms can now watch the first episode for free.

Episode one is available to watch in full at this link on Sky TV’s YouTube channel on Friday (27 January). The instalment runs for one hour and 20 minutes.

The Last of Us mostly takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed due to a mass fungal infection, which turns its victims into zombie-like aggressors.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who is tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (played by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic US.

Viewers recognised one other actor in the series and were shocked to discover she is the daughter of a Hollywood actor.

Nick Offerman in ‘The Last of Us’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Since its release, The Last of Us has attracted huge buzz and been praised by fans and critics. It currently has a 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of The Last of Us here.