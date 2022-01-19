How I Met Your Mother’s spin-off series How I Met Your Father seems to have “full approval” from the original show’s fans.

The Hillary Duff-starrer follows the story of protagonist Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father.

As per Hulu, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie (played by Duff) and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.

The cast includes Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Jessie, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid, respectively.

Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall is also a part of the cast. She assumes the recurring role of the show’s narrator and the older version of Duff’s Sophie.

Fans of the original series have said that the spin-off is “surprisingly good”.

“How I Met Your Father. Honestly way better than I thought it would be to start! Anyone who has watched HIMYM has to watch it,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “How I Met Your Father, 10/10 would recommend.”

The first episode, which premiered on Tuesday (18 January), paid tribute to the late Bob Saget. At the end of the episode, the show honoured Saget with a caption that read: “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget.”

Saget, who died on 9 January at the age of 65, narrated all nine seasons of HIMYM as the future Ted Mosby.

HIMYF’s executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman called Saget a “truly legendary human”.

“The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice [as Ted Mosby in the year 2030] was no act,” the trio said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s who Bob really was. And it’s how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him,” they added. “RIP to a truly legendary human. You’ll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”