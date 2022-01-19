How I Met Your Father: Hillary Duff’s spin-off series seems to have ‘full approval’ by HIMYM fans
How I Met Your Father’s first episode paid tribute to late Bob Saget, who narrated all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother
How I Met Your Father | Trailer
How I Met Your Mother’s spin-off series How I Met Your Father seems to have “full approval” from the original show’s fans.
The Hillary Duff-starrer follows the story of protagonist Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father.
As per Hulu, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie (played by Duff) and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.
The cast includes Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Jessie, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid, respectively.
Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall is also a part of the cast. She assumes the recurring role of the show’s narrator and the older version of Duff’s Sophie.
Fans of the original series have said that the spin-off is “surprisingly good”.
“How I Met Your Father. Honestly way better than I thought it would be to start! Anyone who has watched HIMYM has to watch it,” one fan wrote.
Another person added: “How I Met Your Father, 10/10 would recommend.”
The first episode, which premiered on Tuesday (18 January), paid tribute to the late Bob Saget. At the end of the episode, the show honoured Saget with a caption that read: “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget.”
Saget, who died on 9 January at the age of 65, narrated all nine seasons of HIMYM as the future Ted Mosby.
HIMYF’s executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman called Saget a “truly legendary human”.
“The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice [as Ted Mosby in the year 2030] was no act,” the trio said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.
“It’s who Bob really was. And it’s how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him,” they added. “RIP to a truly legendary human. You’ll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies