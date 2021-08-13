Ever since How I Met Your Mother finished its run on CBS in 2014, everyone has been waiting for news about any potential spin-off shows.

Finally, the fans have something to look forward to – American subscription video service Hulu has commissioned a new series titled How I Met Your Father, which several key members of HIMYM’s creative team are producing.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons, and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” HIMYM creative directors Carter Bays and Craig Thomas said in a statement.

“We are honoured by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it,” they added.

So, what does this “legendary new story” involve? And who are the new cast members and creators bringing this story to life?

Here is everything we know about How I Met Your Father:

What is the premise of the series?

A protagonist named Sophie will be telling her son the story of how she met her father. As per Hulu, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” Where do Sophie and her friends live? New York City, of course.

Who are the cast members?

The cast members include American actor Hilary Duff, playing lead character Sophie, who will be surrounded by her group of friends played by actors Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma as Jessie, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid, respectively.

Lowell’s character, Jessie, is an aspiring musician, who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He lives with his best friend Sid (Sharma’s character) who is a bar owner.

Meanwhile, Raisa’s character Valentina has been described as impulsive and adventurous. She is also an aspiring stylist. Ainsley’s character, Charlie, fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York.

Tran’s character, Ellen, is the adopted sister of Jessie, who has moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife.

Who are the creators?

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are the show’s co-creators. Their credits include This is Us, and Hulu’s Love, Victor. HIMYM creators Bays and Thomas will executive-produce alongside them.

When will the show air?

No specific date has been revealed yet. However, as Deadline notes, Bays and Thomas wrote a CBS pilot of HIMYF in 2014, but it wasn’t picked up.

According to TV Line, 12 of HIMYM‘s 208 episodes, will return to direct the pilot and serve as an EP, and it’s still uncertain whether any of the original show’s cast will cameo on the new show.