Howard Stern has hit out at Supreme Court justices who are considering overturning Roe v Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal in the US since 1973.

During Tuesday’s (3 May) episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 68-year-old radio and television personality said: “I got the good news this morning about a women’s right to choose being overturned.”

This week, an initial draft majority opinion purportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the court suggests that the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973Roe v Wade ruling which abolished abortions nationwide.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito wrote in the document obtained by Politico, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court”.

According to the outlet, the nearly 100-pages-long draft also added: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Stern said he was “livid” by the news.

“If guys got raped and pregnant, there’d be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem,” he said. “How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids, and then we’re stuck with them.”

The radio host added that the people “who are anti-abortion” in the US “don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids.

“I don’t know who they think is going to raise them. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

“How did we get to this point?” Stern questioned. “How much more are we going to take? How much more of this bulls*** that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota.

“Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

Stern isn’t the only celebrity who took a stand for abortion rights.

Others like Halsey, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Amber Tamblyn have used their respective social media platforms to condemn the anti-abortion justices.