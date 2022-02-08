Howard Stern has told Joe Rogan he should apologise for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 on his podcast.

Speaking on the Tuesday 8 February edition of his radio show, Stern said Rogan should just say: “I’m wrong, and go get the vaccine before you die.”

In recent days, Spotify, which exclusively hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, have removed over 100 episodes of the show due to “misinformation” and also his comments regarding race. Rogan was previously called “extremely dangerous” by a group of scientists for his views of Covid and vaccination.

Stern went on to say: “Even the apology he just should’ve said, ‘You know what? Listen, I’m a comedian... And I have no idea what I’m talking about’.”

Stern, who was also previously a judge on America’s Got Talent, also said: “I have no medical background whatsoever to be telling people what to do with their health.”

The 68-year-old who has been on-air since the mid-Seventies also compared the situation to getting medical care for his elderly mother: “I’m dealing with my mom and I’m trying to make medical decisions, and I realise I’m not at all qualified to make medical decisions.”

After musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify in protest against Rogan’s promotion of “alternative medicine”, the podcast host and UFC commentator said: “I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is. I want to show all kinds of opinions so that we can all figure out what’s going on and not just about Covid, about everything, about health, about fitness, wellness, the state of the world itself.”

(Joe Rogan/Youtube)

Rogan has become embroiled in further controversy in recent days after clips circulated on social media of him saying Black people have “a different brain” along with a number of racial slurs.