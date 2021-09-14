Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated.

Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.

On Monday (13 September), Stern called out Rogan for taking ivermectin and “all the s***heads in our country who won’t get vaccinations”.

He added: “I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?”

He added: “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you. We want you to all either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your Covid. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your Covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*** yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Last week, Stern tore into people who refuse to get the Covid vaccine, saying: “F*** them, f*** their freedom.”

In the US, 53 per cent of people aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated against Covid, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.