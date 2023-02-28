Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Hugh Bonneville and comedian John Bishop have discovered that their ancestors worked four doors apart in Dublin and were believed to have marched together in support of workers’ rights.

DNA Journey, which returns on Tuesday 7 March for a fourth series on ITV, will see four celebrity pairings delve into their pasts.

The first episode sees Bonneville and Bishop, who made friends after a chance encounter in a Covid vaccination centre, embark on a journey to discover their family histories.

Downton Abbey star Bonneville, 59, looks to find out the truth behind his family name and his middle name Bonniwell – which later transformed into his stage name Bonneville (his actual surname is Williams).

He also finds his three times removed great grandfather who worked at London’s Somerset House and dedicated his life to improving working conditions for sailors, before building a school in Wales.

Bonneville connects with his cousin before it is revealed he has a strong connection to Dublin and that his ancestor was a journeyman baker.

Read The Independent’s recent interview with Bonneville here.

The actor is paired with Liverpool-born comedian Bishop, 56, who says he has always felt a deep affinity with his Irish roots but knows little about them.

John Bishop and Hugh Bonneville on ‘DNA Journey’ (ITV)

He discovers an ancestor who made the journey from Ireland to Liverpool, and, despite a few brushes with the law, built a business in the booming salt industry.

He also travels to Dublin, where he uncovers a three times removed great grandfather who is a skilled musical instrument maker and trade unionist, who fought for better rights on behalf of his whole profession.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It is later discovered that Bishop’s ancestor at one point worked four doors apart from Bonneville’s relative and as trade union men it is believed they both marched together through the streets of Dublin in support of workers’ rights.

DNA Journey starts on Tuesday 7 March on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

Additional reporting by Press Association