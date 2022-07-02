Actor Hugo Speer has been sacked from Disney’s forthcoming The Full Monty reboot series after allegations of “inappropriate conduct”.

The 53-year-old actor is best known for playing the role of Guy in the 1997 film about a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who form a striptease act.

Speer had been due to reprise the role alongside his Full Monty co-stars in a revival series coming to streaming service Disney Plus.

However, on Friday (1 July), a spokesperson for Disney Plus announced that they had terminated Speer’s contract on the series following a complaint from a member of the production team and subsequent internal investigation.

They said: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

Speer strongly denies the claims.

In the new series, Speer was due to star alongside Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and Paul Barber as Horse.

The show will follow the original group of friends over eight episodes as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles faced by crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.