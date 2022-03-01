Hulk Hogan fans are baffled by a surprise divorce announcement which came just hours after he posted pictures on social media of him out with another woman.

Hogan had earlier posted a video to his Facebook account showing him introducing a woman he calls Sky to Poison rockstar Bret Michaels, prompting fans to question what happened to his wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

After repeatedly being asked about McDaniel, Hogan clarified his relationship status on Twitter. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,” he wrote.

“I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Fans reacted to the unusual divorce announcement on social media, with one tweeting: “It’s not even 6am and I’ve found the most bizarre tweet of the day.”

Another joked: “Kanye Hulkster divorced man team up when.”

Hogan, who rose to fame in the 1980s as professional wrestling grew in popularity, also received a number of supportive comments from fans. One said: “Hey Hulkster, you are still the greatest champion of all time to me, my childhood hero.”

Another added: “No one‘s business but your own brother. Always love and support you Hulk.”

The former professional wrestler married McDaniel in 2010 following the breakdown of his first marriage to Linda Claridge. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hogan filed for divorce from McDaniel in October 2021 and it was finalised by the end of the year.

During his marriage to McDaniel, Hogan became embroiled in a sex tape scandal after a video of him in bed with the wife of radio host Bubba the Love Sponge surfaced on the internet and was published by Gawker.

The release of the video, which featured Hogan making a number of racist comments, led to him suing the website for defamation, causing him emotional pain and invasion of privacy.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, won the case and Gawker reached a $31m (£23m) settlement with him.