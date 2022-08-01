Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hunter Moore: Who is the ‘most hated man on the internet’ and where is he now?

New Netflix documentary focuses on ‘revenge porn king’

Louis Chilton
Monday 01 August 2022 07:23
Comments
The Most Hated Man on the Internet trailer

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary follows the story of Hunter Moore, a controversial figure from the world of online revenge porn.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet was released on the streaming service on Wednesday (27 July).

Viewers have already expressed shock over some of the behaviours depicted in the three-episode series, with some branding its central figure “vile” and “sick”.

But who was Hunter Moore, and why did Netflix decide to make a documentary about him?

Who was Moore?

Recommended

Moore was born in 1986 and hails from Sacramento, California. He first gained notoriety in 2010 when he started the website Is Anyone Up?

While Moore has claimed that “revenge porn” had never been the original purpose of the website, Is Anyone Up? became a forum for users to share explicit images of people they knew, linking the photos to real social media profiles.

Moore allegedly refused to remove pictures from the website at the behest of the victims, many of whom said the files had been stolen through hacks or by malicious ex-partners.

‘Revenge porn king’ and convicted felon Hunter Moore

(Netflix)

The sobriquet of “the most hated man on the Internet” originated from a Rolling Stone article, published after Moore had been widely criticised for his website’s practicises. He was also renowned for his unapologetic responses to criticism, responding to complaints or requests to remove content with messages such as “LOL”.

What happened to his website?

The domain IsAnyoneUp.com was sold in 2012 to a web entrepreneur named James McGibney. The website was subsequently altered to direct traffic to an anti-bullying website.

There are also now far stricter laws prohibiting revenge porn from being shared online in countries including the UK and US. At the time of Moore’s internet infamy, Is Anyone Up? was, shockingly, legal.

What happened to Moore?

While many of his most reprehensible actions were lawful at the time, Moore faced a strong public backlash for the revenge porn website.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ is available on Netflix now

(Netflix)

He faced numerous lawsuits and was subject to an FBI investigation, alongside an associate, a hacker named Charles Evens.

The FBI investigation eventually led to an indictment in 2014. In 2015, Moore pleaded guilty to charges of to aiding and abetting hacking, and aggravated identity theft. He served two years in prison before being granted supervised release and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Moore’s case did, however, lead to campaigns which brought about stricter legislation around revenge porn.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in