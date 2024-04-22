For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC presenter Huw Edwards has resigned on “medical advice” nearly a year after he was accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The broadcaster has been off-air since last July following newspaper reports claiming that a then-unnamed BBC presenter funded a teenager’s alleged drug habit.

He was the BBC’s most high-profile news anchor, often chosen to front coverage of major national events including the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

“Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC,” a statement said on Monday.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

The news comes after Edwards was set to be named the broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter.

The presenter has been off-air since last July following a scandal involving sexually explicit pictures ( AFP/Getty )

The revelation was made ahead of the BBC’s annual report this summer, which includes the salaries of staff earning more than £178,000 in the previous 12 months, until March.

The Times reported that despite being off air since last summer, Edwards still earned £439,000 last year.

At the time of Edward’s suspension, his wife Vicky Flind released a statement about her husband, revealing that he was suffering from severe mental health issues.

She said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

Edwards was hospitalised following the scandal ( BBC )

The well-known presenter was thrust into a public scandal last summer after The Sun reported allegations from the teenager’s mum, who made the shocking discovery after wondering how they funded their habit.

What followed was days of intense social media speculation about the identity of the presenter before Edwards was named by his wife.