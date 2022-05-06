Huw Edwards was forced to admit to eating “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped crumbs from his mouth during the BBC’s election coverage.

Hosting on Friday (6 May) morning, the veteran broadcaster said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”

Edwards, 60, later joked about his gaffe with political scientist John Curtice, who appeared on the programme to offer analysis of the results.

Introducing the elections expert, Edwards said: “I’m just wondering whether Sir John Curtice has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning as he is chomping through his data.”

Curtice replied: “I was just about to say, Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, because they have certainly not reached here yet.”

Edwards said: “I shall make a delivery at six o’clock Jonathan, no question.”

He later retweeted a video of the moment writing “Crumbs” with emojis of a croissant and French flag.

Huw Edwards was quick to joke about the croissant on social media (Huw Edwards Twitter)

A weather presenter on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 later riffed on the incident, taking a bite of a doughnut mid-broadcast.

She said: “I am going to admit to you that I have just had a little bit of doughnut. I am just finishing it. I am ashamed to say that, but there you go.”

Additional reporting by Press Association