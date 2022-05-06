‘I’m ashamed’: Huw Edwards caught polishing off a croissant during BBC election coverage
Presenter later joked about his gaffe on air and on social media
Huw Edwards was forced to admit to eating “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped crumbs from his mouth during the BBC’s election coverage.
Hosting on Friday (6 May) morning, the veteran broadcaster said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”
Edwards, 60, later joked about his gaffe with political scientist John Curtice, who appeared on the programme to offer analysis of the results.
Introducing the elections expert, Edwards said: “I’m just wondering whether Sir John Curtice has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning as he is chomping through his data.”
Curtice replied: “I was just about to say, Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, because they have certainly not reached here yet.”
Edwards said: “I shall make a delivery at six o’clock Jonathan, no question.”
He later retweeted a video of the moment writing “Crumbs” with emojis of a croissant and French flag.
A weather presenter on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 later riffed on the incident, taking a bite of a doughnut mid-broadcast.
She said: “I am going to admit to you that I have just had a little bit of doughnut. I am just finishing it. I am ashamed to say that, but there you go.”
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.