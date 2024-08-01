Support truly

Huw Edwards was among the BBC’s highest-paid journalists with a salary increase of £40,000 – despite being suspended for most of last year.

The former News at Ten presenter resigned on “medical advice” after he was accused of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

In the corporation’s annual report, which was released today, it was revealed that Mr Edwards earned between £475,000-£479,999, up from £435,000-£439,999 in the previous report.

The 62-year-old, who was taken off air when the scandal broke in July last year, was alleged by a newspaper to have paid the young person £35,000.

South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police found no evidence of criminal conduct.

The BBC's latest annual report revealed that Edwards earned between £475,000-£479,999, up from £435,000-£439,999

Responding to numerous questions from reporters at a media briefing, the BBC’s director general Tim Davie defended an increase in Mr Edwards’ salary, saying the corporation was trying to act “proportionally” and “fairly” while navigating it “appropriately”.

The BBC boss continued: “I think that’s what we did and it ended up in the conclusion, we all know, but I think we wouldn’t have wasted money if we weren’t doing the right thing.”

Clearing up confusion over why the father-of-five also received a pay rise, Mr Davie said: “In terms of the increase in pay prior to any breaking of the story ... You know, people do get, as you’ll have seen, overall, our pay progress is pretty good ... But people on the list would be getting pay rises for extended responsibility, and actually, if they’re doing more ... So that is fairly normal business, and that’s what would result in the change.”

Edwards has been a fixture in the coverage of major events, including announcing the death of the Queen

Mr Edwards had long been a fixture in the coverage of major political and royal events, announcing the Queen’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral. He also anchored the BBC’s broadcast of the King’s coronation last year.

The BBC has published its annual report amid increased scrutiny of its flagship show Strictly Come Dancing over its culture and treatment of contestants. There are few mentions of Strictly in the lengthy document but photos from the show are peppered throughout.

Edwards was the third highest-paid employee on the 2023/24 list, up from fourth last year, which was once again topped by Match of the Day anchor Gary Lineker, whose salary remained unchanged at between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.

This is the seventh consecutive year Lineker has topped the list and he continues to be the only star paid more than £1m.

There are two new entries on this year’s list of the highest-paid on-air talent. Naga Munchetty and Radio 4’s Nick Robinson enter the top 10, replacing Ken Bruce, who no longer works at the BBC, and Sophie Raworth who moves further down.

There are four women in the top 10: Zoe Ball, Fiona Bruce, Lauren Laverne and Ms Munchetty.

Radio 1’s Greg James, Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan and Match of the Day’s Alan Shearer also make the list.