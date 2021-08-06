Viewers have shared their praise after the return of Channel 4’s acclaimed drama series I Am... last night (5 August).

Each episode of I Am... tells a standalone female-led story, with yesterday’s episode (“I Am Victoria”) focusing on a character called Victoria, played by Suranne Jones.

For her performance as a woman whose seemingly perfect life comes undone, Jones was singled out for particular praise from viewers and critics alike.

In The Independent’s five-star review of the episode, Alexandra Pollard wrote: “If there has been a better portrayal of someone teetering on the edge of a breakdown, I can’t think of it.

“This is an astonishing, empathetic hour of television – but by the time Victoria is biting down on a carton of soya milk to stop herself from screaming, I find myself wanting to bite down on something too.”

On Twitter, other viewers also expressed their praise for Jones.

“Suranne Jones doesn’t need to say anything for you to be immediately hooked. She is a staggering actress,” wrote one viewer.

“Intense Powerful Chilling Uncomfortable Shocking Exhausting Demoralising And …….. believable,” wrote another. “A truly staggering tour de force performance from Suranne Jones.”

“What a staggering performance from Suranne Jones. I bet millions of people are watching and relating to every moment. Powerful stuff,” another viewer commented.

All three episodes of I Am... season two can be streamed now on All 4.