Netflix viewers have their ‘mind blown’ by ‘crazy’ new documentary I Just Killed My Dad
New docuseries details the true story of Anthony Templet, who confessed to shooting and killing his father in 2019
Netflix viewers have had their “mind blown” by the streamer’s newest documentary, I Just Killed My Dad.
The three-part docuseries details the true story of Anthony Templet, a Louisiana teenager who shot his father in the head in June 2019.
After which, he promptly called 911 and confessed to the switchboard operator: “I just killed my dad. I shot him three times.”
Investigators found that there were no signs of a physical struggle or evidence that the shooting had been carried out in self-defence.
However, lawyers for Templet argued that he had suffered over a decade of abuse at the hands of his father. His stepmother, Susan Templet, and other family members pushed for him to avoid a prison sentence.
Following its release today (9 August), shocked audiences have begun sharing their thoughts on Twitter regarding the doc, which they have branded “insane”.
“This is nucking futs [sic],” one wrote, while another agreed: “This is some s*** straight outta Wattpad holy hell.”
Someone wrote: “Barely on episode two of I Just Killed My Dad and my mind is completely blown.”
While the facts of the case suggest that Anthony killed his father in cold blood, the series goes into harrowing detail about the various methods of abuse Burt Templet inflicted on his son.
“I just want to say thank you to Anthony Templet for doing the world a great service and getting rid of that abusive piece of s***,” one user commented.
A second shared similar sentiments: “Just watched I Just Killed My Dad on Netflix – soooo insane. That poor boy...”
Eventually, Anthony was granted a plea bargain instead of a manslaughter charge, with the Louisiana legal system being praised for its empathetic response to the case.
Read The Independent’s three-star review of I Just Killed My Dad here.
I Just Killed My Dad is available to stream on Netflix.
