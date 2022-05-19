Dannii Minogue has been announced as the host of the BBC’s new gay dating show with the working title I Kissed a Boy.

On Thursday (19 May), BBC Three announced that the forthcoming dating show will be hosted by the singer and TV personality, whose sister is pop star Kylie Minogue.

The eight-part reality series will follow 10 single men as they head to Europe to find their match.

Before they arrive, the contestants will be paired with who is considered to be their “strongest match”. The pair will immediately kiss to test the waters and see if there is a spark.

Over the course of the series, however, the participants are able to get to know one another freely without any attachments.

Speaking about her role on the series, Minogue said: “There are millions of people in the UK looking for love. And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years.”

She added that she has been “a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember”. Minogue said that her dream job title would be “Cupid”.

“So this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it,” she continued. “Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!”

A release date for the series is yet to be announced.