Contestant who ‘isn’t sure who Prince Charles is’ wins £21,500 on Jimmy Carr’s new game show

‘I Literally Just Told You’ sees contestants compete for a cash prize

Ellie Harrison
Friday 17 December 2021 16:38
Comments
<p>I Literally Just Told You</p>

I Literally Just Told You

(C4)

A contestant on Jimmy Carr’s new game show, I Literally Just Told You, won £21,500 on the programme last night (16 December), despite not knowing who Prince Charles is.

The new Channel 4 competition, conceived by former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon, challenges four contestants to remember information they have just been told.

Postwoman Amira, who admitted to being “not good at general knowledge”, was quizzed with questions about the royal family.

In a task in which she had to match up facts to either Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Prince Charles, she said: “I’m not sure who Prince Charles is, but I think that’s Harry’s dad?”

To which Carr responded: “I’ll tell you who he is – your future king.”

Recommended

Jimmy Carr presents ‘I Literally Just Told You’

(C4)

Despite the hiccup, however, Amira went on to answer a question correctly about the line of succession, and another about Josh O’Connor playing Prince Charles in The Crown.

The postwoman went on to win the first episode of the show, taking home £21,500.

Speaking about the new series, Carr said: “I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show I’ve ever heard. All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years.

“And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called.“

I Literally Just Told You airs on Thursday at 10.00pm on Channel 4.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in