Iain Stirling has shut down a question from Ed Balls about new Love Island host Maya Jama.

Stirling appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (18 January) to speak about the current series of Love Island.

The Scottish comedian and presenter has provided the voice-over for the hit ITV2 reality series since 2015.

Love Island returned for its ninth season on Monday (16 January) with a new group of singles headed to South Africa in the hopes of finding love. You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the first episode here.

Jama made her debut as the new host of the series, taking over from former host Laura Whitmore, who is married to Stirling.

GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls questioned Stirling on his thoughts about Jama as the show’s new presenter.

Balls suggestively asked the comedian: “You haven’t said to her, ‘Can you come over for a chat?’ or ‘I’m sending you a text?’”

Stirling offered a straight-forward response, stating: “Maya? I think my wife would have something to say about that.”

Maya Jama (ITV)

He went on to say that “Maya has been fantastic” and Laura was fantastic”. He also praised Jama’s “slo-mo walks” into the villa.

Jama has proved to be a hit among fans of the show, with many people singling out the presenter as a highlight of the season so far.

Elsewhere during the interview, Stirling revealed that he records his commentary for the series from home.

He explained that while he used to fly out to the villa’s location, after the pandemic they realised that “although it’s nice being out there, it isn’t a necessity”.

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.