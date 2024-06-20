Sir Ian McKellen will miss rest of London play’s dates following fall

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sir Ian McKellen will miss the remainder of his dates in London play Player Kings to recover from a fall.

Earlier this week, the 85-year-old Lord of the Rings star was hospitalised after he slipped and fell off the stage during a fight scene at the Noël Coward Theatre. He cried out in pain as staff rushed to help.

The show was promptly canceled and the audience was asked to leave but the veteran performer is expected to appear in Wednesday’s matinee after the Tuesday performance was called off.

Sir Ian McKellen has said he is having “physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home” after three nights in hospital following the fall from the stage.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” the actor said via his publicist, Clair Dobbs, on X/Twitter on Tuesday (18 June).

“Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted.”

Player Kings, which was adapted by Robert Icke, has been at the Noël Coward since April. Richard Coyle and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh also star.

open image in gallery Sir Ian McKellen plays John Falstaff in Robert Icke’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Henry IV’ ( Getty Images )

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for the production said: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”

The BBC had earlier reported that one member of the audience described McKellen’s fall as “very shocking”.

open image in gallery The actor will miss the remainder of his dates in ’Player Kings’ to recover from a fall ( PA Wire )

Paul Critchley, a Methodist minister from Downham Market who was in the audience, said: “Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene. He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.

“The house lights came up very quickly as the stage management and front of house team dealt with the incident. We were evacuated immediately so that Sir Ian could be treated in privacy.”

Player Kings is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome in July and will also be staged in Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.