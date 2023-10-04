Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paramount+’siCarly reboot has officially been cancelled after three seasons, leaving fans disheartened by the show’s “tragic” cliffhanger.

On Wednesday (4 October), a spokesperson for the streamer confirmed that the three-season revival would “not be returning for a fourth season”.

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent,” they said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes months after the spinoff of the popular Nickelodeon teen sitcom of the same name, aired its last series in July.

In the final episode, titled “iHave a Proposal”, it’s revealed that the mother of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor), who was never shown and rarely referenced in the original comedy, had abandoned her children when they were young.

However, she finally turns up at Carly’s wedding to her childhood best friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) in the season three finale, but she’s still never shown on screen. It ends with a close-up of Cosgrove’s face as she says: “Mum?”

Several fans responded to the show’s abrupt ending on X/Twitter, with one calling the cancellation “tragic”.

“It’s really frustrating when a show is cancelled, ending with a cliffhanger,” a second commented

A third wrote: “Disrespectful af [as f***] to end it that way when the OG had a great ending.”

“Like that’s so messed up to end it like that,” another agreed.

The iCarly revival debuted in 2021, following the now-grown-up Carly as she and her friends learn to manage work, relationships and families as young adults.

It welcomed back a majority of its original child stars including Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor. However, to the dismay of many fans, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend Sam, did not return.

In her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy, 31, claimed she was “exploited” as a child actor on the Nickelodeon original, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

She also alleged that she was “photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting” and was “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure” she refers to as “the Creator”.

Cosgrove told The New York Times in a later interview that she had no idea what her co-star and friend was going through.

“When you’re young, you’re so in your own head,” Cosgrove said. “You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles.”