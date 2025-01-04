Ice-T calls cop an ‘a**hole’ during tense traffic stop caught on bodycam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ice-T was involved in a heated exchange with a police officer during a traffic stop that was captured on bodycam footage that has now surfaced online.

The incident took place in Hudson County, New Jersey last May.

The rapper and actor, born Tracy Marrow, is well known for playing NYPD detective Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola on NBC police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He has portrayed the character since 2000, making him the longest-running male series actor in history.

In the new footage, Ice-T is shown being stopped just feet away from a Department of Motor Vehicles building. He maintains in the footage that he is on his way to register the car.

“That’s why I’m trying to get this car set up,” Ice-T can be heard telling the officer. “Yesterday, I went to the DMV, and they said their system was down. I got seven cars, I’m trying to get them all straight. You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean you can, but you don’t have to.”

Sounding frustrated, he then asks the officer if he’s going to “take me to jail.” The officer responds: “I’m not going to take you to jail” before threatening to take the keys and have the vehicle towed.

Ice-T attending the ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ 25th anniversary celebration in New York in January 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Can I park the car and walk to the DMV? You’re not finna to tow my f***ing vehicle,” the actor responds. “Let me park my car right here. If I’m not under arrest then I’m getting out of the car.”

Ice-T then can be seen stepping out of the car and standing facing the officer. “Give me my paperwork you f***ing asshole,” he says. “Give me my f***ing paperwork. Get this on camera. I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an asshole.”

After a sergeant officer is called in to attempt to defuse the situation, Ice-T is eventually given four tickets related to his license expiration, registration, missing license plates and lack of inspection. However the car is not towed and he is allowed to keep the keys and get the vehicle’s records updated.

As the incident ends, the officer says: “Next time, just show some respect.” Ice-T responds: “I don’t have to.”

The Independent has approached Ice-T for comment.

Last October, Ice-T said that he has no concerns about causing controversy with his work, stating: “I don’t really f*** around with people that are worried about getting cancelled.”