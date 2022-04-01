Idris Elba says Meghan Markle asked him to play Dr Dre at the Royal Wedding

Idris Elba has revealed that he was personally invited by Prince Harry to DJ his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The British actor, who co-hosted a recent episode of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show, was asked what it was like emceeing the 2018 Royal Wedding, and what tunes were the biggest hits of the night.

“‘Still DRE’ by Dr Dre went off! It was Megan’s choice”, Elba said.

Later in the episode, Elba was joined by Top Boy star Ashley Walters, who asked if Elba would accept a role in a new season of the show.

“If there was a next season of Top Boy and we were casting for Dushane’s long lost brother, are you taking it?” Walters questioned.

Elba responded: “Did I just get offered a part in Top Boy on the radio?! You know what, every actor that watches Top Boy probably thinks the same; ‘Boy I would kill that you know, I would love to be in that.’”

“So Ash Boy, it’s very tempting and you’re my boy so if there was a ting for me to come in and just dip in and out, I feel like I would be honoured to be a part of that,” he confirmed.

(Getty Images)

Rap Show with Tiffany Calver broadcasts every Saturday at 11pm on BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra.