French TV star Igor Bogdanoff dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

The identical twins died in Paris just six days apart.

Kevin E G Perry
Tuesday 04 January 2022 01:03
<p>Igor and Grichka Bogdanov pictured together in Paris on 8 March 2011.</p>

Igor and Grichka Bogdanov pictured together in Paris on 8 March 2011.

(AFP via Getty Images)

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.

His death comes just six days after that of his identical twin brother, Grichka. According to reports, both men died after succumbing to COVID-19 although this has not been confirmed by their families.

The Sun reported that Bogdanoff’s family issued a statement via his agent: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.”

He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.

The brothers became famous in the Eighties hosting a series of science and science fiction television series. Between 1979 and 1989 they hosted Temps X (Time X), the show which was responsible for introducing series like The Twilight Zone, Star Trek, and Doctor Who to the French public.

In more recent years, the pair’s academic work in the field of physics was called into question. In 2002, another physicist accused the brothers of publishing “spoofs” composed of meaningless jargon.

The brothers consistently denied that their striking facial features were due to plastic surgery, insisting their shared look was natural.

According to reports in French newspaper Le Monde, the brothers were both unvaccinated.

“Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,” Luc Ferry, a professor of philosophy and former Minister of Education and friend of both brothers told Le Monde, according to the New York Post. “Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous. They never got sick.”

