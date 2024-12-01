Ant apologies after Dec’s unfortunate I’m a Celeb comment causes chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly left his fellow crew members in tears and Ant McPartlin having to apologise after making a very amusing, yet unfortunate innuendo during Friday’s aftershow.

Journalist and Loose Women star, Jane Moore became the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s show, which left many viewers unhappy about the result of the public vote.

After each episode, Ant and Dec join Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers for the I’m a Celebrity...Unpacked aftershow, where they reflect on the events of the previous day.

On Friday’s edition of the show, the TV veterans were asked to reflect on their two decades on the show, which they began presenting in 2002.

In response, Dec said that the show was now “unrecognisable” from it’s original incarnation, which was filmed in Queensland, Australia, as opposed to its current location, in New South Wales.

Ant McPartlin explained: “It wasn’t here. It was up in Northern Australia, near Cairns, so it was a lot hotter.”

Interjecting, Donnelly said: “And it was really thick…thick bush. Thick under…”

Unable to contain himself, Dommett burst out laughing, which prompted a fit of laughter from the rest of the cast and crew, with Thompson doubled over in hysterics.

“And what happened on the show!?” joked McPartlin, who was also struggling to contain himself.

‘Yea yea yea it was thick. Thick bush,’ McPartlin said, while patting his co-host on the shoulder, who had begun to make a bizarre claw shape with his hand. Dommett then alerted Donnelly to this, adding that the hand “wasn’t helping”.

Struggling to contain himself, Donnelly managed to utter the words “thick jungle”.

McPartlin, who had composed, himself then said “I’m so sorry” to Kemi Rodgers, who had her only hilarious response, adding: “It’s fine. It’s reminding me to go for a wax when I go home”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ant, Dec and Kemi Rodgers on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Unpacked’ ( ITV )

Viewers at home couldn’t help but find the moment hilarious too.

One person said: “Honestly don’t think there’s anything funnier than watching Dec disintegrate like that.”

A second joked: “Maybe you should do next year’s show in Cairns? Just make sure Dec keeps his hands in his pockets!”

A third viewer, enthusiastically called it: “Probably the greatest moment on TV ever.”

Meanwhile, one fan praised Rodgers for how she responded to the awkward moment: “This was hilarious watching it live. Kemi’s brilliant, hope she gets more presenting jobs after this.”

I’m a Celebrity continues on ITV 1 at 9pm.