I’m a Celeb viewers all make same complaint about latest trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! fans were all left disappointed by Thursday night’s episode.

Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough was voted to take on his third trial in three days after becoming the first campmate of the series to yell “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” at the start of the week.

McCullough, 32, failed to secure any stars for camp in his second trial the following day and promised he would find “redemption” for his poor performance on Thursday.

The presenter took on the Lethal Lab where he was shut into seven different “containment areas” alongside cockroaches, crickets and mealworms, giant lizards, snakes and spiders.

McCullough easily secured four stars for camp before once again shouting “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” when fish guts poured over him in the fifth containment.

Although McCullough said he was happy to take four stars back to camp viewers were less impressed with the presenter’s performance and the trial as a whole.

“Please most boring and easiest trial ever seen on the show just hand him the 10 stars,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Dean McCullough on ‘Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' ( ITV )

“Have these been simplified for Dean because he’s so s***?” another viewer questioned.

“I’m a celebrity (Juniors edition) for Dean,” a third social media user joked.

It comes shortly after Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly admitted they felt deflated when McCullough quit his first trial.

Donnelly explained: “We are genuinely disappointed because you are prepared to do the whole trial and you want to see the whole thing.

“There’s a lot of time gone into the trials so when it’s called early your like, ‘oh,’” he said.

open image in gallery Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV )

“That’s why we continued to ask him some questions after because we were really enjoying it.” McPartlin added.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

When asked if the crew become frustrated when a celebrity quits a trial early, the Geordie presenters emphasised the effort the I’m a Celeb staff go to for each trial.

“They just want to see it done properly,” McPartlin said. “Even in the past when we’ve had people not go through with it we’ve sometime bought the trials back because we want them to be seen.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.