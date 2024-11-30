Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity viewers have been left furious by Ant and Dec’s surprise revelation about the second elimination.

On Saturday (30 November), the latest episode of the ITV reality series aired, showing fans what happened in the aftermath of the first eviction.

Loose Women star Jane Moore was voted off the show in the previous night’s outing, and those tuning in were excited to find out which celebrity would be following close behind.

However, at the start of the episode, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that there would be no elimination, revealing that all celebrities would remain in the jungle until Sunday (1 December) at least.

Many were left frustrated, hoping to see another star get booted out of the jungle, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Ffs no one is leaving? Do oneee” and another adding: “WDYM NOBODY IS LEAVING TONIGHT?!?!”

But there was a contingent of viewers who were angry for a particular reason.

After Ant and Dec dropped the bombshell, theree was a flurry of messages complaining that they had to endure another episode of Radio 1 star Dean McCullough, who has proved to be this year’s most controversial campmate.

“oh, I was hoping Dean would be leaving tonight,” one person wrote, with another adding: “No vote out today... so stuck with Dean for another day.”

Someone else chimed in: “We’re stuck with Dean for another 24 hours?”

Ant and Dec revealed second elimination news at start of latest ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

McCullough has found himself at the centre of several clashes in the jungle.

Earlier this week, he was criticised by McFly singer Danny Jones and his fellow Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom for never doing any chores in camp. Elsewhere, he had a row with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall for his poor efforts in collecting water for camp.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.