I’m a Celebrity viewers are saying the same thing about Fred Sirieix and his “annoying” and “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson.

The 2023 series is in full swing, with the first star voted out of the jungle on Sunday (3 December). Contestants include JLS singer Marvin Humes, ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold and GB News host Nigel Farage.

But it’s First Dates maître d' Sirieix who has repeatedly found himself at the centre of tensions in the camp.

While several people supported Sirieix following a seemingly innocuous comment that upset YouTube star Nella Rose, it seems viewers are turning against him due to his hassling of Gibson while she attempts to cook for her fellow campmates.

Sirieix was appointed camp cook early on in the series, but, last week, Rose demoted him and Farage to cleaning duties, promoting Gibson in the process.

However, every day since, Sirieix has complained about Gibson’s cooking skills, and repeatedly hassled her as she patiently attempts to make food for everybody.

This continued once again in Monday’s episode (4 December) as Sirieix complained to Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, calling Gibson “the Frank Sinatra of chefs” as “she’s doing it her way”.

Elaborating upon his frustrations in the Bush Telegraph, Sirieix said: “There is no method, there is no technique – she is just winging it and making it up as she goes along.

“It’s better if I look away and stay away from the kitchen because it just drives me crazy.”

Viewers are urging Siriex to “back off” Gibson, who they are commending for keeping her cool in the face of his complaints.

Fred Sirieix is frustrating viewers over his ‘annoying’ treatment of Josie Gibson (ITV/Shutterstock)

“I feel Fred needs to allow Josie and just back off,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter, with another agreeing: “Fred needs to back off. I like him but even I am getting annoyed with how he won’t let Josie do any cooking without having to stick his nose in.”

One viewer called him “unbearable” for hassling Gibson, stating: “I want him to get off Josie’s back!”

An additional fan of the show wrote: “Just because Josie isn’t doing it how he does, doesn’t mean it’s the wrong way! I really liked him but he’s now getting on my nerves.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.