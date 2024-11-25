Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity fans have been left divided over a disagreement between Jane Moore and her fellow camp mates on Sunday night.

The Loose Women host, 62, was placed on washing duty alongside N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos after McFly singer Danny Jones and boxer Barry McGuigan were voted as camp leaders.

Moore called McGuigan and Jones “ageist and sexist” after the chores for the camp were revealed, complaining she had specifically asked them not to be given washing up.

While discussing which campmates should take each job in the camp, McGuigan said wood duty needed to be done by “somebody who’s strong and has good stamina”.

Jones then suggested Moore be on washing up, saying: “I think we have to put Jane on washing up but the only thing I want to say is have we gone a bit male heavy on the strenuous jobs?”

McGuigan justified the decision, saying: “I think that’s a fair comment but I don’t think they’d thank us after a few days.”

When Moore was informed she and Contostavlos would be on washing duty she shouted back: “Oh what? Is that because we’re women?

open image in gallery Danny and Barry on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV) ( ITV )

“It seems much like the 1950s!” she complained, while later insisting that she was just “winding him [McGuigan] up”.

As the Loose Women presenter continued to take umbrage with the camp chore division, Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough started a “We stand with Jane” chant.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m not upset,” she said. “I’m just saying it’s women doing the washing up again.”

Although McCullough supported Moore, some viewers on X/Twitter were less sympathetic to the TV star’s complaints.

“Shut up and do the dishes Jane,” one person bluntly wrote. “As you say, you’ve had a go at other chores so what’s your beef?”

Another viewer questioned: “What’s got Jane so triggered? It’s not that serious.”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “I hope Jane’s dishwasher at home never breaks down.”

open image in gallery Jane Moore on ‘I’m a Celeb’ ( ITV )

However, others were more understanding and criticised Jones for not following his intuition.

“People on here having a go at Jane but to be fair Danny saw it coming and was going to reconsider the chores based on gender balance but didn’t see it through,” they said.

Ahead of entering the jungle, McGuigan revealed he was concerned about being “politically correct” for the entire duration of the series.

“I going to put my hand on my heart and say I’ll go through potentially three weeks without saying something politically incorrect? No, I can’t say I’ll do that. But of course, that’s always a possibility,” he said.

open image in gallery McGuigan on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

“Political correctness changes every day,” he continued.

“And how you address people, how you address sexes and race and all of that, you have to be politically correct, especially when potentially 10 to 12 million people watch it.

“So you know, it’s just trying to hurt people’s feelings. I don’t want to do that. So you do your level best to [make sure] that you’re politically correct.”

You can keep up with the latest live updates from this series of I’m a Celebrity here.

Or you can click here for a breakdown of what this year’s crop of contestants are reportedly earning for their participation in the show.

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.